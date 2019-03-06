Giants' Yangervis Solarte: Adds LF to versatility
Solarte logged six innings in left field in the Giants' last spring training contest Monday.
Solarte was brought in to Giants' camp on a minor-league deal to compete for a utility-infield role. Monday's usage in the outfield hints that the club may have a larger utility role in mind. Coming off of his worst offensive season in 2018 (.226/.277/.378), the 31-year-old will have to prove that last year was a fluke and not a steep drop-off in order to have a realistic shot at making the roster as a backup infielder over younger options in camp. Adding outfield eligibility certainly won't hurt Solarte's chances, and could lead to an extra start or two per week if he does make the 25-man roster.
