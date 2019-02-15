Solarte signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Friday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

The Blue Jays declined to tender Solarte a contract in November, making him a free agent after the worst offensive performance of his major-league career with a .226/.277/.378 slash line. The 31-year-old played all four infield spots with Toronto last season and is likely to battle with the likes of Pablo Sandoval for a utility role in San Francisco. According to Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com, Solarte will receive $1.75 million if in the majors, which also includes additional incentives.

