site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-yolmer-sanchez-doesnt-make-team | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Yolmer Sanchez: Doesn't make team
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Sanchez will open the season at the team's alternative camp site in Sacramento, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
A bout of back stiffness apparently kept Sanchez off the Opening Day roster. He'll have to prove his health before getting a shot with the big club, likely as a reserve infielder.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
• 4 min read
• 5 min read
• 1 min read
• 1 min read
• 2 min read
• 5 min read