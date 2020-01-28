Play

Sanchez signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

According to Rosenthal, Sanchez turned down other major-league offers for a chance to be the everyday starter at second base. The 27-year-old completed his sixth season with Chicago in 2019, hitting .252/.318/.321 with 59 runs scored and 43 RBI in 555 plate appearances. Mauricio Dubon served as San Francisco's primary second baseman during September after being acquired from Milwaukee in exchange for Drew Pomeranz, and will compete with the veteran for early playing time. Sanchez will look to impress the coaching staff enough during the spring to bring his switch-hitting presence to the Giatns' 2020 opening day roster.

