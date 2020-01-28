Giants' Yolmer Sanchez: Lands with Giants
Sanchez signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
According to Rosenthal, Sanchez turned down other major-league offers for a chance to be the everyday starter at second base. The 27-year-old completed his sixth season with Chicago in 2019, hitting .252/.318/.321 with 59 runs scored and 43 RBI in 555 plate appearances. Mauricio Dubon served as San Francisco's primary second baseman during September after being acquired from Milwaukee in exchange for Drew Pomeranz, and will compete with the veteran for early playing time. Sanchez will look to impress the coaching staff enough during the spring to bring his switch-hitting presence to the Giatns' 2020 opening day roster.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, SP sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Relief Pitcher Preview: Bounce back
Should you pay up for one of the top save guys from 2019? Here's why it's not the best idea...