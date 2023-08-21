Tsutsugo agreed to a minor-league contract with the Giants on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After opting out of his minor-league deal with the Rangers in late June, Tsutsugo sat on the open market for nearly two months before finding work with the Giants. Due to the long layoff, Tsutsugo could first report to the Giants' spring training facility in Arizona before likely settling at Triple-A Sacramento, where he'll hope to perform well enough to make a case for a late-season promotion to the Giants. Over 208 plate appearances with Texas' Triple-A affiliate at Round Rock this season, Tsutsugo slashed .249/.380/.432 with six home runs and two stolen bases.