The Giants will recall Marte from Triple-A Sacramento to serve as the team's 29th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Nationals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Less than a week after being optioned to Sacramento, Marte is rejoining the Giants, but he's expected to be up with the big club for only a day before returning to the minors. Marte will give the Giants an extra arm out of the bullpen for the twin bill, but he'll likely be ticketed for lower-leverage work.