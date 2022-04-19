Marte was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento ahead of Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets.
The 27-year-old wasn't called up as the 29th man for the twin bill but will instead join the active roster with Alex Cobb (groin) heading to the injured list. Marte appeared in one game for the Giants earlier this season and delivered a scoreless frame in his MLB debut.
