Marte was traded from the Royals to the Giants on Thursday in exchange for Mike Yastrzemski.

Marte was having a breakout year at Single-A, logging a 2.74 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 79 strikeouts in 82 innings, albeit as an old-for-the-level 21-year-old. The 6-foot-5 righty has a good slider and has always never walked more than 9.6 percent of batters, so he could make it as a back-end starter down the road.