Marte was called up by the Giants on Tuesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old has yet to make his major-league debut. In 87 career innings at the Triple-A level, he owns a 4.14 ERA and 1.48 WHIP, striking out 26.9 percent of opposing batters while walking 9.5 percent. He'll replace Tyler Rogers, who landed on the paternity list, though Marte will likely be limited to low-leverage work.