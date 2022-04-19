Marte won't be called up from Triple-A Sacramento for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Mets, as the Giants have instead designated utility man Luke Williams as their 29th man for the twin bill, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
After he joined the Giants in Washington earlier Tuesday, Marte was expected to be added to the roster for the twin bill, but he'll instead remain on the taxi squad for its East Coast road trip. Marte will presumably be first in line for a promotion if the Giants need an extra reliever at any point.
