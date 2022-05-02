Marte was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Marte posted a 1.50 ERA and 0.83 WHIP in six innings over his first six relief appearances of the season, but he gave up five runs in 1.2 innings over his last two outings. The right-hander will try to sort things out in Sacramento, where he has a 4.76 ERA and 0.58 WHIP in 5.2 innings over four appearances this year.
