Marte signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Wednesday as a non-roster invitee, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Marte was part of the Royals' 60-man roster pool for most of the 2020 season, but he failed to advance past the alternate training site. The 25-year-old will work with the major-league coaching staff during spring training and could make his debut in the big leagues at some point in 2021.