Marte (1-1) earned the win Wednesday over the Padres, striking out two across two perfect innings.

Marte was with the Giants from Sept. 5 onward for his sixth stint in the majors this season. He closed out the year with six runs allowed over his last 14.1 innings while adding both of his holds and his only win of the season. The 27-year-old wrapped up the season with a 5.44 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 44:22 K:BB over 48 innings overall. He's unlikely to see more than low-leverage work in 2023.