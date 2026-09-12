Marte struck out four and allowed three hits and two walks over five scoreless innings of relief in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Padres.

Marte entered the game in the top of the fourth, but it's unclear if he making a planned piggyback appearance behind starter Anthony Molina. The Giants turned to Marte after Molina was tattooed for seven earned runs on nine hits and two walks across three innings, with the right-hander needing 72 pitches to record his nine outs. Marte pitched impressively in long relief and now owns a 2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 9:6 K:BB across his first 14.2 big-league innings. His strong performance Friday could put him back in the mix to make a start or two before the season comes to a close.