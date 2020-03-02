Green (hip) will start at third base and bat ninth in Monday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.

Green will be making his third appearance of the spring after going 1-for-2 with a base hit between his first two contests. The 25-year-old looks healthy again after his 2019 season ended about three weeks early due to a left hip impingement, but he has little chance of winning an Opening Day role with the big club after being outrighted off the 40-man roster in November.