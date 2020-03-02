Play

Green (hip) will start at third base and bat ninth in Monday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.

Green will be making his third appearance of the spring after going 1-for-2 with a base hit between his first two contests. The 25-year-old looks healthy again after his 2019 season ended about three weeks early due to a left hip impingement, but he has little chance of winning an Opening Day role with the big club after being outrighted off the 40-man roster in November.

