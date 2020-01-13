Play

Cozart (shoulder) was designated for assignment by the Giants on Monday.

Cozart was picked up in a salary dump from the Angels in December, but the Giants clearly didn't intend to keep him around. It's unlikely he'll be claimed, as he's dealt with multiple injuries in recent years and has hit .190/.261/.296 over the last two seasons combined. Jake Jewell was claimed off waivers in a corresponding move.

