Littell allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn a hold in Thursday's 3-1 win over Pittsburgh.
Littell has holds in each of his last two appearances. The 25-year-old right-hander has yet to allow a run across five innings. He's only given up two hits and three walks while striking out three in that span. Littell probably won't yet challenge for save opportunities. His 4.29 FIP suggests regression could be a factor, although he should still be a fairly effective bullpen option.
More News
-
Giants' Zack Littell: Scoreless inning in Giants debut•
-
Giants' Zack Littell: Contract selected by Giants•
-
Giants' Zack Littell: Goes to minor-league camp•
-
Giants' Zack Littell: Invited to spring training•
-
Twins' Zack Littell: Outrighted to alternate site•
-
Twins' Zack Littell: Activated, optioned to St. Paul•