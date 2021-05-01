Littell's contract was selected by the Giants on Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Littell served as a non-roster invitee this spring but was unable to break camp with the club after he posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.40 WHIP in 10 innings. He should mainly pitch in lower-leverage roles for San Francisco.
