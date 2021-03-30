The Giants reassigned Littell to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Littell was one of four non-roster relievers with previous big-league experience who the Giants sent back to minor-league camp ahead of Opening Day. The 25-year-old righty made 43 appearances with Minnesota across the past three seasons, accruing a 4.52 ERA.
