Littell signed with the Giants on Wednesday as a non-roster invitee, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Littell spent the start of the 2020 season with the Twins but battled various injuries before being outrighted to the team's alternate training site. The right-hander has made 35 relief appearances in the majors over the past two seasons, recording a 3.74 ERA and 35:12 K:BB over 43.1 innings. He'll now compete for a spot in the Giants' bullpen during spring training.