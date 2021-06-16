Littell allowed four runs on four hits and two walks without recording an out Tuesday against Arizona. He did not factor in the decision.

The Diamondbacks couldn't have asked for a better offensive start in the contest, collecting four singles and a pair of walks while scoring four times before Littell was lifted without recording an out. The right-hander was working as an opener and wasn't expected to pitch very long, but his inability to retire any batters still qualifies as a disaster despite the fact that the Giants eventually came back to win. It remains to be seen how Littell will be deployed going forward, though it wouldn't be surprising if he's no longer asked to open games given the outcome Tuesday.