Littell walked one and struck out one in a scoreless inning during Friday's 5-3 win over Washington. He earned a hold.

Littell has settled in a bit since a disastrous turn as an opener June 15. In his 11 appearances since then, the reliever has a 2.89 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 5:5 K:BB across 9.1 innings. The right-hander continues to see low-leverage assignments mostly, but he's now picked up five holds with a 3.25 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 27.2 innings this year. With a 4.65 FIP, Littell may struggle to continue producing similar results.