Littell allowed a run on two hits and struck out one in one inning to earn a hold in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Cincinnati.

The right-hander gave up a solo home run to Nick Castellanos and a single to Tyler Naquin in the eighth inning. Littell has started to feature in high-leverage work with three holds in his last four outings. The homer Tuesday was the first run he's allowed in 7.2 innings, and he's added a 1.17 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB in nine appearances. The 25-year-old isn't likely to challenge for save opportunities -- Jake McGee and Tyler Rogers have filled that role for San Francisco this season.