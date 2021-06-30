Littell pitched a perfect inning in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Dodgers.
Since an ugly turn as an opener June 15 versus Arizona, Littell has bounced back relatively well. He's allowed two runs on three hits and three walks in six innings across his last seven outings. The right-hander has been reasonably effective in a low-leverage role with a 3.33 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 17:11 K:BB across 24.1 innings. Littell may not be able to sustain those ratios -- a .235 BABIP has helped limit the damage against him so far this year.