Littell allowed a walk and struck out one in one inning as the opener in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to Texas. He did not factor in the decision.

Littell got the game going in a positive manner with a fairly strong inning. Wednesday was his first major-league start since 2018. He's been an effective option out of the bullpen with a 1.56 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB across 17.1 innings this season. The 25-year-old has also picked up four holds, but he remains behind at least Tyler Rogers and Jake McGee when it comes to closing duties.