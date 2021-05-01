Littell allowed one walk and struck out one in one inning during Friday's 3-2 loss to San Diego.

Littell worked the seventh inning with the Giants down by one, and he made a good first impression with his new team. The 25-year-old had an awful 2020 with the Twins, posting a 9.95 ERA and 2.37 WHIP across 6.1 innings. He'll look to regain his 2019 form (2.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 32:9 K:BB) if he's able to stick on San Francisco's big-league roster.