Littell allowed two runs on two hits and struck out two in one inning of Sunday's 5-4 win over the Dodgers.

Sunday's outing was just the second time in 15 appearances the right-hander has allowed runs this season. He gave up a two-run home run to Max Muncy in the eighth inning. Littell has been an effective part of San Francisco's bullpen with a 1.98 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB across 13.2 innings. He's added four holds -- he's in the mix for high-leverage work, although Jake McGee and Tyler Rogers are expected to handle the vast majority of the closing duties.