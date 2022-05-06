Littell (0-1) was tagged with the loss against St. Louis on Thursday, pitching two innings and allowing one run on two hits while striking out three.

Littell missed over a week while on the COVID-19 list, but he was activated Thursday and immediately thrust into action in a bullpen game for the Giants. The right-hander was the second pitcher to appear for San Francisco, and he was the only hurler on the team to complete two full innings. Littell looked good by throwing 26 of 36 pitches for strikes and fanning three, but a Yadier Molina solo homer in the third inning was enough to have him tagged with the loss. The run was the first allowed by Littell in seven appearances this season.