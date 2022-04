Littell was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday after testing positive for the virus, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Littell officially landed on the shelf without an injury designation prior to Tuesday's win over the A's, but manager Gabe Kapler clarified the right-hander's outlook after the contest. The 26-year-old is experiencing mild symptoms and will remain away from the team until he clears MLB's testing protocols.