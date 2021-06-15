The Giants announced that Littell will serve as their opening pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Though the team didn't say so officially, Sam Long will almost certainly serve as the primary pitcher behind Littell after the two were effective while working in succession June 9 in Texas. After Littell tossed a scoreless first inning, Long followed with four innings of one-run ball. The Giants likely won't ask Littell to record more than three to six outs Tuesday before he gives way to Long.