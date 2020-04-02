Gio Brusa: Released by Giants
Brusa was released by the Giants in March, Baseball America reports.
The 26-year-old outfielder logged four seasons in the minors with San Francisco, but was never able to reach the majors. He spent most of 2019 at Double-A, hitting .223/.306/.410 with 12 home runs in 101 games.
