Gonzalez has signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The deal is worth $3 million if Gonzalez reaches the major leagues, and also includes an April 20 opt-out clause. Gonzalez was one of the prominent starting pitchers still on the market, and he could slot into the back-end of the team's rotation, especially if Luis Severino remains out longer than expected. After getting a late start, Gonzalez will not be ready to pitch for the beginning of the season.

