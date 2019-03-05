Gonzalez could be an option for the Yankees, especially if Luis Severino's shoulder injury turns out to be a significant one, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The Yankees were short on rotation depth to begin with, so the loss of Severino could be a significant blow. Gonzalez hasn't been strongly linked to any particular team this offseason, but the veteran lefty can still help an organization. He's extremely durable, having made at least 31 starts four seasons in a row and eight of the last nine years. His numbers tailed off a bit last season, but his 4.21 ERA is still playable at the back of a rotation. If he doesn't land somewhere soon, his status for Opening Day could be in serious doubt.