Gio Gonzalez: Potential option for Yankees
Gonzalez could be an option for the Yankees, especially if Luis Severino's shoulder injury turns out to be a significant one, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The Yankees were short on rotation depth to begin with, so the loss of Severino could be a significant blow. Gonzalez hasn't been strongly linked to any particular team this offseason, but the veteran lefty can still help an organization. He's extremely durable, having made at least 31 starts four seasons in a row and eight of the last nine years. His numbers tailed off a bit last season, but his 4.21 ERA is still playable at the back of a rotation. If he doesn't land somewhere soon, his status for Opening Day could be in serious doubt.
More News
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Officially removed from roster•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Done for postseason with high-ankle sprain•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Exits Game 4 with ankle injury•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Will start Game 4 of NLCS•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Set to start Game 1 of NLCS•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Gets 10th win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitters rue for regression
Heath Cummings has seven hitters due for regression, but not all of it is negative.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your knowledge of the player pool like a league-specific auction. Our Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's team of experts and advanced computer model just revealed their 2019 draft ki...
-
Strategies for NL-only leagues
There are consequences to cutting the player pool in half. Scott White examines them for the...
-
Spring Notes: Reds OF coming into focus
Do the Reds' outfield plans include Matt Kemp? Do the Mets' first base plans include Dominic...