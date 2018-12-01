Gorkys Hernandez: Not tendered by Giants
Hernandez wasn't offered a contract for the 2019 season by San Francisco and will become a free agent, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Hernandez appeared in a career-high 142 games with the Giants in 2018, putting together a .234/.285/.391 slash line with 15 homers and 40 RBI. He'll look to sign with the fourth team of his professional career over the offseason.
