Greg Allen: Heads to open market
RotoWire Staff
Oct 12, 2022
2:02 pm ET
Allen elected free agency Oct. 6.
The 29-year-old switch-hitting outfielder will presumably have to settle for a minor-league deal in free agency this winter. He logged 134 plate appearances with Pittsburgh in 2022, slashing .186/.260/.271.
