Greg Bird: Becomes free agent

Bird (foot) cleared waivers and became a free agent Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Things just didn't work out for Bird in New York, as he was limited by injuries to just 140 games over the last four seasons combined, hitting .194/.287/.388 over that stretch. As a 27-year-old with significant injury concerns and very little success at the big-league level, he may be stuck looking for a minor-league deal this winter.

