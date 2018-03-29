Greg Holland: Close to signing with Cards

The Cardinals are moving close to a deal with Holland, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

This would fill the Cardinals' one remaining hole, even though it seemed Dominic Leone would have been up for the task of handling ninth-inning duties. Nothing is official, and details are unknown, but a deal appears imminent.

