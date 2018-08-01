Greg Holland: Cut by St. Louis

Holland was released by the Cardinals on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Holland was designated for assignment July 27, and after St. Louis failed to trade him, he's set to become a free agent. He owns an alarming 7.92 ERA and 2.24 WHIP with a 22:22 K:BB over 25 innings out of the bullpen in 2018.

