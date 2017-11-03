Greg Holland: Declines player option
Holland officially declined his $15 million player option for the 2018 season Friday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Holland had a solid year out of the bullpen for the Rockies, posting a 3.61 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 41 saves in the tough environment of Coors Field. Although he would love to be back with Colorado, he stated that the time is right for a multiple-year deal. Holland will have a list of suitors chasing after him this offseason, as Heyman had previously reported that the Cardinals in particular will be going after the right-hander fairly hard in the coming weeks.
