Greg Holland: Nothing materializing despite interest from Mets
The Mets have had internal discussions about signing Holland, though they are not close to a deal, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
Holland is the biggest free agent remaining on the market. While the Mets believe he would be a great fit for their bullpen, the fact that the 32-year-old received a qualifying offer from the Rockies and thus has a draft pick attached to him is holding New York up (and possibly other teams). The Mets' farm system is already thin, so not wanting to forfeit a pick for signing Holland makes sense, especially when considering the team's other solid back-end arms. For now, Holland will keep exploring his options.
More News
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...