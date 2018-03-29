Greg Holland: Nothing materializing despite interest from Mets

The Mets have had internal discussions about signing Holland, though they are not close to a deal, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Holland is the biggest free agent remaining on the market. While the Mets believe he would be a great fit for their bullpen, the fact that the 32-year-old received a qualifying offer from the Rockies and thus has a draft pick attached to him is holding New York up (and possibly other teams). The Mets' farm system is already thin, so not wanting to forfeit a pick for signing Holland makes sense, especially when considering the team's other solid back-end arms. For now, Holland will keep exploring his options.