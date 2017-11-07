Greg Holland: Receives qualifying offer from Rockies

Holland was extended a qualifying offer from the Rockies on Monday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Holland recently declined his $15 million player option for next season and he's also expected to turn down the $17.4 million qualifying offer that was extended Monday. That said, Holland will have until Nov. 16 to do so, so an immediate decision may not be in the works. Still, the Rockies intend to pursue him as a free agent and they'll receive a 2018 draft pick if Holland ends up elsewhere.