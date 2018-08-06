Greg Holland: To latch on with Nationals
Holland is expected to sign a contract with Washingt, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
Holland was cut loose by the Cardinals on Wednesday, but it didn't take him long to find a new suitor. He struggled to a 7.92 ERA and 2.24 WHIP with a 22:22 K:BB over 25 innings, so perhaps a change of scenery can assist Holland in turning his 2018 campaign around. Although it's yet to be made official, a deal appears imminent.
