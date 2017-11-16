Greg Holland: Turns down qualifying offer
Holland rejected the Rockies' qualifying offer ahead of Thursday's deadline, Bill Shaikin of The Los Angeles Times reports.
After declining Colorado's $17.4 million qualifying offer -- which comes after he passed on his $15 million player option last week -- Holland officially became a free agent heading into this winter. The soon-to-be 32-year-old had another great year, posting a 3.61 ERA and 1.15 WHIP during 57.1 innings of relief, to go along with 41 saves.
