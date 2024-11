Atlanta non-tendered Canning on Friday.

Canning went 6-13 across a career-high 31 starts with the Angels in 2024 and struggled with a 5.19 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 130:66 K:BB over 171.2 innings. He was traded to Atlanta for Jorge Soler on Oct. 31, but he will not stick around with the team for spring training. Canning will hit the open market and could land with a team in need of starting pitching or a right-hander who can deliver multi-inning relief out of the bullpen.