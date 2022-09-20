Civale (forearm) was activated from the 15-day injured list prior to his start Tuesday against the White Sox.

He has missed the whole moth due to forearm inflammation and wasn't especially sharp in his lone rehab outing Sept. 15, in which he gave up four earned runs on seven hits while striking out five in 2.2 innings. Civale may not go deep enough to qualify for the win in this first start back unless he is efficient with his pitches.