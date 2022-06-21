The Guardians reinstated Civale (glute) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Twins in Minnesota.

As anticipated, Civale is ready to slot back into the rotation for the first time since May 20 after he wrapped up a two-start rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus last week. In his second outing with the affiliate last Wednesday, Civale struck out seven while building up to 4.2 innings and 76 pitches, so he shouldn't face any major workload restrictions in his return to the big leagues. Cleveland optioned Konnor Pilkington to Triple-A over the weekend to reopen a rotation spot for Civale.