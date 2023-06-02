The Guardians activated Civale (oblique) from the 15-day injured list Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
A left oblique strain forced Civale to the injured list April 10, but the 27-year-old righty is now ready to return after making three rehab starts in Triple-A. Civale recorded a 4.91 ERA and 1.55 WHIP through 11 innings during his rehab assignment, so there could still be some rust to knock off, but his 16:4 K:BB ratio offers reason for optimism. Cal Quantrill (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day IL to make room for Civale on the active roster.
More News
-
Guardians' Aaron Civale: Slated to return from IL on Friday•
-
Guardians' Aaron Civale: Records seven Ks in rehab start•
-
Guardians' Aaron Civale: Getting another rehab start•
-
Guardians' Aaron Civale: Strikes out five in rehab start•
-
Guardians' Aaron Civale: Sharp in rehab outing•
-
Guardians' Aaron Civale: Pitches sim game•