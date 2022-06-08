Civale (glute) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Civale sustained a glute injury in late May and required blood treatment, but he threw a side session Monday and will take another step in his recovery process by beginning a rehab assignment Thursday. The right-hander will throw three innings in Columbus during his first rehab start, and it's not yet clear whether he'll require multiple minor-league appearances prior to rejoining the Guardians.