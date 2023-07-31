Civale (5-2) earned the win Sunday over the White Sox after tossing six shutout innings while allowing three hits and two walks. He struck out four.

Civale worked an efficient outing after only needing 81 pitches to complete six frames. He allowed five hits or less in each of his six starts in July capped things off this month with his fourth quality start. There have been rumblings that Civale could be on the move after his recent success. He finishes July going 3-0 with a 1.45 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB in 37.1 innings. He's tentatively lined up for another weekend start against the White Sox.