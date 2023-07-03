Civale tossed a quality start versus the Cubs on Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out two over six innings. He did not factor into the decision.

Civale struggled with his command at times during his outing, as he did plunk two batters and threw 58 of his 94 pitches for strikes but was able to power through by inducing weak contact. The Cubs did not get an extra-base hit off him and didn't find their way onto the scoreboard until the fifth frame. The two strikeouts were a season-low but he's now allowed two runs or less in six of eight starts this year and is pitching to an impressive 2.96 ERA, 1.18 WHIP to go with a 35:16 K:BB in 45.2 innings. He lines up for a favorable home start versus the Royals before the break.